Wait, Did Tristan Thompson Propose To Khloe Kardashian?

As tensions rise in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Tristan Thompson may be hoping for an in with his estranged baby mama!

In a sneak peek clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the famous family bickered more than ever. Matriarch Kris Jenner told her daughters, “As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to fight.”

The trailer included shocking moments, from Kourtney Kardashian revealing that she’s apathetic to their reality series ending, to Khloe Kardashian receiving a gorgeous ring from ex Tristan, 28.

“I feel like we just need to press a reset button. You guys gotta get back to the fact that we’re just family,” Kris, 63, said.

Watch the clip above! Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 pm, only on E!.