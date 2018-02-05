Inside Kylie Jenner's Return To The Spotlight

Kylie Jenner shocked the world on Sunday when she revealed she secretly gave birth to a baby girl after refusing to discuss it for nine months. And while the world awaits for the baby’s name, Okmagazine.com has learned that Jenner now has a new agenda – making an epic comeback to the spotlight!

A source told RadarOnline, now that her baby is here, the reality TV star is going to continue to lay low until she gets her body back. Her plan is to spend quality time with her daughter and family and does not want to be bothered by anyone except for those in her inner circle.

