OMG! Kylie Jenner May Have Accidentally Revealed The Name Of Her Baby

Kylie Jenner finally revealed her pregnancy this past Sunday, February 4th on Instagram with a lengthy message to fans. The new mother confirmed that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed her “beautiful and healthy baby girl” on February 1st.

Now many fans believe Jenner accidentally slipped up and revealed the name of her baby! Taking to twitter, many people think she has been named Butterfly after dropping a series of hints.

