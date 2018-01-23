Exclusive
Hush, Hush! 5 Celebrities Who Kept Their Pregnancies A Secret
Kylie Jenner isn't the first who hid her bump from the public.
Kylie Jenner may have shared every moment of her teenage years on camera, but the young reality tv star who is reportedly due in February, has yet to comment on her pregnancy, which seems to be a common trend in Hollywood. We’re taking a look back at all the stars who kept their pregnancy a secret!
