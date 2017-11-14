‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Admits She & Husband Larry Are ‘Not Happy’

Theresa Caputo’s marriage may be crumbling.

On Monday’s night’s episode of the Long Island Medium, the TLC star, 51, confessed that her relationship with husband Larry Caputo isn’t what it once was.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she admitted while out to dinner with a friend. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

“I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?'” Theresa said.

Theresa and Larry have been married for almost 30 years, and have two kids together, Larry Jr., 27, and Victoria, 23. The couple’s marriage and home life have become a regular part of the show. Most recently, Theresa experienced a health scare when she underwent testing for breast cancer.

“I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” Theresa said to the cameras.

She then broke down in tears and admitted, “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

Although Theresa said she “wouldn’t change a thing” about her successful career, she revealed it has definitely taken a toll on her personal life. “Every relationship in my life has suffered,” she said.

Watch Theresa talk about her marriage in the clip above.

Do you think Theresa and Larry will get through this rough patch? Sound off in the comments below.