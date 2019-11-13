Lizzy Copeland From ‘Love After Lockup’ Gives An Update On Family Planning With Daniel

Lizzy Copeland is still hopeful that she and Daniel will have a family. On the October 25 episode of Love After Lockup, Lizzy was disappointed that her pregnancy test came back negative. She was also shocked by how her boyfriend reacted after months of family planning.

“In that episode, Daniel was talking about how he wasn’t ready to be a father,” Lizzy told OKMagazine.com. “But in all the letters he wrote to me he was talking about how he wanted to have a family, he wanted to get married and he wanted to go at a fast rate. He did a 180 on me.”

She continued, “If I could have things my way, Daniel and I would be getting married, we’d be buying a house, we’d be moving forward.”

