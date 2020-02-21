Luke Bryan Gushes About Bromance With Blake Shelton & Hints At Collaboration!

Luke Bryan gushed about his relationship with Blake Shelton in an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com. The “Knockin’ Boots” singer explained why their bromance is so special and hinted at a country music collaboration between them!

“Me and [Blake] have had a very wonderful and mutual respect for one another over the years,” Luke, 43, told OK! while enjoying his new beer Two Lane American Gold Lager. “I spent some time with him at his farm last May. I got to hang out with him for two days at his farm seeing him in his element away from Hollywood.”

He added, “We have a lot of the same hobbies, similarities, same interests… All he ever wanted to be was a country music singer and that’s all I ever wanted to be. We enjoy it for all the fun reasons.”

