Maci Bookout's Daughter Jayde Makes Her Dad's Christmas List & It's The CUTEST Video Ever

On Maci Bookout’s YouTube channel, she shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter, Jayde Carter, helping her dad, Taylor McKinney, make his Christmas list. “What else?,” the toddler asked her dad, who clearly had some gifts ideas in mind! He asked, “How about a recliner?”

He also asked for a million dollars, football, and more!

