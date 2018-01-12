Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie's Wedding Invite DISS Leaves Maci Bookout Speechless

Ouch?

In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout told a friend about an invitation she received in the mail, that she isn’t happy about. “The wedding invitation is only addressed for myself and Bentley,” she said. “It says Maci Bookout, not Maci Mckinney and Bentley.”

The reality star’s friend was in complete shock that her husband, Taylor McKinney, and the rest of their family wasn’t invited. She ask who she thinks addressed the wedding invite and Maci told her, “It’s definitely a girl’s handwriting.”

“I’m just going to send the RSVP thing back and say,” Maci began to say before her friend added, “Not attending?” Maci laughing and even said, “No, I wish.”

Adding, “No, I’m just going to send the RSVP back with like, my and Bentley’s name and the number of guests.”

