Little Blessing
Malika Haqq Shares First Sonogram Pic & Shows Off All The Gifts Bestie Khloe Kardashian Got For Her Baby Boy
'My angel,' she captioned the photo from her doctor's visit.
Malika Haqq took to Instagram to share her first sonogram photo with her followers on Monday, December 23. “My angel,” she captioned the snapshot of her growing baby boy. She also hopped on Instagram Stories to show off all the presents her bestie Khloe Kardashian got her for her unborn son.
