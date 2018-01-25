Mama June Faces Off With Pumpkin's Fiancé After Finding Out She's Pregnant

Mama June Shannon got into a nasty confrontation with her daughter Pumpkin‘s baby daddy Josh Efird in December. The heated moment was caught on camera for Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“What happened to you and Pumpkin?” Mama June, 38, asks Josh after finding out about Pumpkin’s pregnancy. “Pumpkin is f—— pregnant! This is not what I envisioned for her at 17 to be f—— having a baby.”

Mama June had her first child at the age of 15 and told Josh she “just don’t want that for Pumpkin.”

In a sit-down interview, Josh berated Pumpkin for not giving him a heads-up before the confrontation. “What the hell, Pumpkin?” he asked. “You could’ve warned me. She was sitting there waiting like a cobra ready to strike.”

But Mama June wasn’t done yet! “What plans do you have? Do you have any idea how much it takes to raise a baby?” she asked Josh.

Because of Mama June’s over-the-top makeup, Josh has trouble focusing on the conversation. “I am trying so hard to show your mother all the respect I have,” he tells Pumpkin. “But has she looked in the mirror lately?”

When he starts laughing, Mama June yells at him, “this ain’t a f—— laughing matter.” Then she asks him, “How do you plan on providing for Pumpkin and the baby?”

“You go to work, come home, pay bills,” Josh says.

Then Mama June reminds (or threatens) him, “the next 18 years, it’s me and you.”

“You can either step up and be a man, or you can get the f— out now,” she says. “So what do you plan on doing: staying or are you gonna walk?”

Watch the tense clip above!

What do you think about Mama June’s confrontation with Josh? Let us know in the comments.