A ‘Married At First Sight’ Bride Gives Her New Husband A Lap Dance & Things Go Completely Wrong — WATCH!

Warning: Prepare to cringe (excessively).

It couldn’t possibly get any more awkward than meeting your bride at the altar, right?

Wrong!

Things went from exceptionally strange to, well, extremely dang mortifying when a Married at First Sight bride, Shawniece, proceeded to give her new husband, Jephte, a sexy lap dance in front of his mother!

“Normally I’d be cool with a lap dance. But, we just met,” Jephte explained to producers after his not-so-private dance. “I know we’re married but, I don’t even know her.”

Jephte’s eyes were wide and he looked completely uncomfortable as Shawniece shook her derrière in his lap.

“And my mother [was] right there,” he added. “And other things could have happened that I couldn’t control.”

The cringe-worthy moment came during the newly married couple’s wedding reception, just hours after the two met for the first time at the altar.

To get a glimpse at the almost too hard to watch moment, click the video above. (If you have never experienced second-hand embarrassment, get ready!)

As fans of the show know, Married At First Sight follows six singles that marry a complete stranger in what many call one of the most drastic social experiments, ever!

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

