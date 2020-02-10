Warning: NSFW! 'Married To Medicine' Star Dr. Jackie Walters Answers Some Very Intimate Sex Questions

Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters has the answers to all of your burning sex questions! The Queen V author sat down with OKMagazine.com and gave her medical expertise on gynecological health and emphasized the importance of checking yourself and your partner for STDs before having sex.

“The Queen V is precious, but you better stop and look at the King P,” Dr. Jackie, 56, said. “You want to find ways to uplift, encourage and inspire him but on the down low, you’re taking a look at it. Whether you go ‘Oh so pretty, so long,’ rub it, touch it, smell it. But don’t taste it until you know your King P is healthy.”

