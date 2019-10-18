Results Are In! 'Married To Medicine' Star Mariah Huq Takes Drug Test After Quad Webb Accuses Her Of Using Cocaine

Quad Webb isn’t backing down from her drug use accusations. The Married To Medicine star accused costar Mariah Huq of taking cocaine and she’s doubling down on her shocking claims. In a teaser clip for the upcoming episode, a dinner between the women quickly descended into chaos when the rumors were brought up once again and Mariah received the results from her drug test.

While in a bathroom with a few of her castmates, Quad, 39, insisted, “I’m not going to go back and act like I didn’t see it.”

Back out at the table, Mariah, 41, was just as adamant in her denial. She told the other woman that she had no intention of squashing the beef or mending her relationship with Quad. “You guys [can] be friends with her, I’m going to coexist [with her],” she explained.

“It doesn’t matter what I do to prove that she’s lying about me doing drugs,” Mariah added. “Blood test, hair test, toenail, fingernails. It doesn’t matter. This s**t broke me!”

Though cast member Jackie Walters had the test results in hand, she refused to look at them. “Everything I say and I do seems to end up in a bad place with Mariah,” she explained. “So, I just don’t want to talk about it. Leave me alone.”

Married to Medicine airs Sundays a 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

