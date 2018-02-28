Is Toya Harris Still In Debt? ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Gets Real About Her Money Problems

Toya Harris and her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, have come a long way from their days of dodging bill collectors.

The Married to Medicine star spoke exclusively to OK! about the current state of her family’s finances and how they’re finally managing their debt.

“I use to hate the word budget,” Toya confessed. “I use to hate it only because it meant restriction. But now, I love the word budget because it means something different for me. It means we’re setting aside something and [that’s] going to be there for us when we need it, which means we’re finally free.”

On the fourth season of Married to Medicine, Toya revealed that she and her husband owed nearly $170,000 to the IRS after falling behind on taxes. While it was a humbling moment for the couple, the mother-of-two said she doesn’t regret airing their money problems on the show.

“We’re a real-life family. We have real-life issues,” Toya admitted. “I really should have been more attentive, but so many things had happened that broke [Eugene] down that he stopped even opening up the mail. Just imagine if I hadn’t opened up [our bills] on TV and said ‘this needs to be handled.’ ”

After cutting costs, and dealing with their money issues head-on, Toya revealed that they’re finally “getting rid of their debt.”

“At the end of the day we’re going to be okay,” she said.

To find out what else Toya had to say about her finances, click the video above!

The Married to Medicine finale airs Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

What do you think of Toya’s new outlook on her finances? Sound off in the comments!