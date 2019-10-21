Toya Bush-Harris Says ‘Married To Medicine’ Castmate Dr. Heavenly Kimes ‘Has Been On Bully Mode' For Years

Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Heavenly Kimes got in a heated fight during the ladies’ trip to Savannah on the October 13 episode of Married to Medicine. Toya was upset Dr. Heavenly jumped into a conversation that wasn’t about her and she screamed “you’re ghetto as f**k!” at her castmate.

“She deserved it this year,” Toya, 43, told OKMagazine.com about why she fought with Dr. Heavenly, 48. “Really and truly she has been on bully mode for two years straight. I couldn’t taken it anymore.”

She continued, “Heavenly has jumped in fights and scenarios that just don’t concern her.”

Mariah Huq and Dr. Heavenly are still in an intense feud this season after Mariah, 40, accused Dr. Heavenly’s husband Dr. Damon of cheating. Toya admitted she’s on Mariah’s side this time around! “[Dr. Heavenly] has a very bulldog factor,” Toya told OK! “It’s just too much.”

Watch the video above for more on what Toya has to say about this season’s drama!