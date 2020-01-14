'Married To Medicine' Star Toya Bush-Harris Reveals The Reality Stars She Loves Following On Instagram

Married to Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris revealed her favorite reality stars to follow on Instagram during a game of “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com. She also dished on the last text she sent, the last photo she took and much more during her sit-down.

Toya, 43, kicked off the conversation by divulging what is on her phone wallpaper. “It’s me! It was a photoshoot that I did and I really liked it,” she said with a laugh.

The Bravo star read aloud the last text she sent. “I sent a text saying to my little mentee, ‘Oh I so needed this, you’re going to be just fine. Strength comes from within and God will give you all things that work for your good,”’ she revealed.

The 5th to last photo Toya took on her her phone was also of herself. “[It] was me on that New York street. I really want one of me crossing the street. This is like the thing to post now, right? So that was it,” she admitted.

Toya confessed that she loves to follow all of the Kardashians on Instagram, but one specific sister is her favorite.

Watch the above video to find out which Kardashian sister is Toya’s favorite to follow, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!