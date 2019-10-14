Married to Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris bravely discussed her recent miscarriage during a chat with OKMagazine.com and revealed that she’s open to adoption if she can’t achieve another successful pregnancy.

Toya, 43, and her husband Eugene, 41, share sons Ashton and Avery and she was hoping to add a little girl to their family. After suffering the devastating loss, Toya said her beau really stepped up to the plate to support her.

“I mean to be honest with you, I think it was hard going through the situation we went through with the miscarriage, but he was my rock. He was just a good guy. He wasn’t … He was strong when I needed him to be and this season he’s just, with Married to Medicine, he’s been funny. He’s been fun. He’s taken a lot of things in stride and just laughed it off like my party. And honestly he’s been great. The marriage has been really good.” she gushed.

Toya shared that their family really pulled together after the miscarriage, and one of her sons even proposed the idea of adoption to get the baby sister he’s always wanted.

“We started hugging a lot more, a lot of ‘I love you’s’ and praying at night and just spending more time together, just really telling them, ‘Hey, if this is all there is, this is great and this is okay,’ and then they’ll say, ‘Well, you can always adopt.’ So, the boys, my son literally, he came home and he told me, he said, ‘Mom, did you know there’s a little girl in my class who was adopted and she’s great,’ and I was like, ‘Okay honey. All right. I know. We can adopt,'” she divulged.

Toya confessed that while she’s considering adoption, she still hasn’t ruled out another pregnancy.

“Yeah, well we’re not trying, we’re just letting things go wherever, whatever happens happens. If it doesn’t, no big deal,” she explained.

To learn more about Toya’s miscarriage and adoption plans, watch the above video and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!