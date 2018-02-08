Royal Aides Tell All! How Meghan Saved Harry's Life

Gazing lovingly at her new fiancé and gushing about her November engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirmed she’d be leaving her seven year stint as an actress on the USA Network series Suits to assimilate into life as a royal.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up,” Meghan said. “Now its time to work with harry as a team.”

But while it may seem that Meghan has done the lion’s share of compromising in the relationship – leaving her home country, forfeiting the career she’s built, taking on a slew of now public roles – Harry has in fact done the most bonding and all at Meghan’s behest.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!