Watch: Meghan McCain And Joy Behar's Feud Escalates On 'The View'

There looks to be no love between The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain, as reports have come out that the feud between the two of them has reached an all-time high, both on and off screen.

Politics and Meghan’s Republican father John are two of the reasons why these two consistently butt heads with one another, causing the tension between them to reach “nuclear levels.”

The producers behind the show even came up with a fun bonding exercise for the two, where they made over each other’s dressing rooms with interior designer Jeremiah Brent. That clearly didn’t work in the long run, as they got into a massive argument on the February 9th show.

During the program, Joy criticized White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for claiming that he was “shocked” about the domestic abuse claims against former staff secretary Rob Porter. Meghan then fired back at Joy, claiming that her comments were offensive to Porter’s ex-wives. The argument got bigger and bigger, as Meghan exclaimed “It is very serious and as a Republican, I am offended,” which Joy followed up with “As a Democrat, I am offended by Republicans!”

After the on-air spat, Meghan became withdrawn for the rest of the episode and things got worse when the show was over. According to reports, both women went to their respective dressing rooms and aired their grievances about one another.

Their feud has been compared to the one that former View co-hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselback famously had over a decade ago. No word yet on whether the drama between these two will lead to either of them leaving the popular daytime program.

What do you think about Joy and Meghan’s feud? Sound off in the comments!