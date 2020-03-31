Chef Michael Chernow's Pantry Staples
As a successful restaurant owner and chef, Michael Chernow knows a thing or two about pantry essentials and which staples you should always have in your kitchen. One surprising ingredient in his arsenal? Forest Remedies’ Hemp Extract. Chernow uses Forest Remedies’ Hemp Extract in his coffee, tea, and protein shakes as an essential part of his balanced and healthy lifestyle.
