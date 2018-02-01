Watch: Diva Behavior! Milk Shades Shangela On The Latest 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

It’s only episode two of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and the claws on these queens are already out!

In a first look at tonight’s newest episode, the nine remaining queens are challenged to put on their own version of VH1’s Divas Live, where they will be doing a lip sync extravaganza dedicated to mama RuPaul herself!

Each queen was given a legendary diva to portray for the big number, and season 3 contestant Shangela was given one who defines the word “diva” in many different ways: Mariah Carey!

Some of her competitors, including season 6’s Milk, were thrown off by Shangela’s diva antics prior to her practicing her number with choreographer Todrick Hall, and vented their frustrations about her behavior.

“Oh my God, Shangela doing her Mariah fantasy? It’s pissing me off,” Milk exclaimed in her confessional. Shangela then halted Todrick’s instructions by throwing a hand in his face all while looking very Mariah-ish in her fur-trimmed shawl and oversized sunglasses. That sent Milk over the edge, where she threw some major shade at Shangela and referenced an infamous season 9 queen in doing so!

Milk draped the train of Shangela’s flowy top over her head in frustration over Shangela’s behavior, to which the latter queen exclaims “Jealousy is a killer in this industry, mama. The girls are so hateful this season!” Milk instantly claps back with “Shush, Valentina!”

For those not in the know, Valentina was one of the breakout stars on season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She was called out consistently by her competitors for her diva-like behavior, not defending them as her fans came for all of them on social media, and was slammed for winning Miss Congeniality (which is designed for the fan favorite of the season) as many of the queens thought she wasn’t friendly at all. Ooh… the shade!

After Milk made the shady comment, Shangela rolled her eyes in the confessional and said “Oh, girl. She’s throwing shade and then she plays it off like she’s just trying to be loose and fun with the girls. She’s not being loose and fun. Honey, she [just] thinks she’s better than everyone in this room.”

Tonight’s guest judge is another legendary diva who is making her return to the show for the first time in seven years… Vanessa Williams!

Who do you want to see go home tonight on All Stars? Sound off in the comments!