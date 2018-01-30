Mother Pig Nurses A Puppy Alongside Her Own Little Piglets!

A mother pig just proved that there really is “room for everyone” when she offered her own milk to a hungry puppy, while at the same time she fed her own little piglets!

The adorable moment took place in Korat, Thailand, on January 18. It was uploaded to YouTube last Friday, where it immediately gained nearly 20K views. The unusual instance shows the cute baby pigs clamoring for milk from their mother, as an unknown puppy latches on to quench its own hunger over on the left. All the while, the mother is unbothered, her kids are unbothered, and they’re all living and eating together as one big happy, blended family. Too cute!

