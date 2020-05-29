Natalee Holloway’s Friends Speak Out About Missing Teen in REELZ Documentary

The REELZ Network is profiling the disappearance of high school senior Natalee Holloway, whose friends open up for the first time on television.

A vacation to remember. Friends, parents and teachers tell-all about the high school graduation trip to Aruba when senior Natalee Holloway disappeared.

“I was just like, she’s in trouble,” recalls Claire Fierman, another student who was on the trip. “The chaperones—they looked more frightened than me, they said, ‘We can’t find Natalie.’”

The 18-year-old Alabama honors student disappeared while celebrating with friends in the Caribbean paradise back in 2005.

Fifteen years later, her disappearance has never been fully explained although evidence points to foul play at the hands of Joran Van Der Sloot, the local man Natalee was last seen with in a hotel casino. With the gambling and drinking age on the Dutch-controlled island set at 18, the vacation spot offers a world of temptation for teens looking to cut loose, party and worse.

“This isn’t good. I think something’s really wrong,” remembers Cary Plummer, a teacher who traveled with the teens to Aruba as a chaperone. Fierman adds, “That was when I cried for the first time because I felt very scared.”

What happened on the last night Natalee was seen alive? How did Joran Van Der Sloot walk away from the alleged crime?

