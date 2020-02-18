Unexpected Pals? Nev Schulman Reveals The Last Thing He Texted Ariana Grande!

Nev Schulman revealed the most famous person he has in his contacts is Ariana Grande! In an interview with OKMagazine.com, the Catfish host opened up about what he texted the pop star.

“Don’t casually throw out the Arianna Grande card,” Nev’s cohost Kamie Crawford said after he revealed his most famous phone contact.

Nev, 35, explained, “The thing I sent her was reminding her that she had wanted to come on Catfish. So I was like, ‘When are you gonna come on the show?’”

Watch the video to watch Nev and Kami play “Phone Probe” and let us know what you think in the comments below!