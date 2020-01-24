'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman & Wife Lauren Want Another Baby!

Nev Schulman and his wife Lauren have babies on the brain! In an exclusive video with OKMagazine.com, he and Catfish cohost Kamie Crawford revealed what they see in the future for them in their respective relationships. For Nev, 35, he’d like to have a third baby.

The MTV personality said he hopes to have another baby in 2021. He also quipped that every now and then he will ask his daughter Cleo if she wants another sister or brother, to which she replied, “no.” Nev also spoke about how if he and Lauren, 34, have more than three kids, they may move out of New York. The couple tied the knot in June 2017 and also share son Beau.