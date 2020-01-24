'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman & Wife Lauren Want Another Baby!
The MTV personality is hoping to make an addition to his family in 2021.
Nev Schulman and his wife Lauren have babies on the brain! In an exclusive video with OKMagazine.com, he and Catfish cohost Kamie Crawford revealed what they see in the future for them in their respective relationships. For Nev, 35, he’d like to have a third baby.
The MTV personality said he hopes to have another baby in 2021. He also quipped that every now and then he will ask his daughter Cleo if she wants another sister or brother, to which she replied, “no.” Nev also spoke about how if he and Lauren, 34, have more than three kids, they may move out of New York. The couple tied the knot in June 2017 and also share son Beau.
Nev and Kamie, 27, also dished about their ideal date nights, and how they keep the romance alive despite their busy schedules.
What do you think about Nev and Lauren having another baby? Watch the video above and sound off in the comments below!
