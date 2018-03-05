Oscars 2018 Winners: Here Are The Stars That Took Home An Academy Award

The 2018 Oscars have officially wrapped. But, if you didn’t manage to catch the show, or just want a rundown of Hollywood’s biggest night’s top honorees, OK!’s got you covered!

See the complete 2018 Oscar Winners’ list below:

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

WINNER: The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

WINNER: Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Language Film

WINNER: A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Original Song

“Mighty River” from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

“Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens

WINNER: “Remember Me” from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall, Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

WINNER: Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Best Documentary Short

Edith+Eddie

WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

WINNER: Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

WINNER: Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

WINNER: The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

WINNER: The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

WINNER: Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

WINNER: Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

WINNER: Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

WINNER: The Shape of Water