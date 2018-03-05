Oscars 2018 Winners: Here Are The Stars That Took Home An Academy Award
And the Oscar went to...
The 2018 Oscars have officially wrapped. But, if you didn’t manage to catch the show, or just want a rundown of Hollywood’s biggest night’s top honorees, OK!’s got you covered!
See the complete 2018 Oscar Winners’ list below:
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
WINNER: The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
WINNER: Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Original Song
“Mighty River” from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
“Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
WINNER: “Remember Me” from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall, Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn
“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
WINNER: Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Best Documentary Short
Edith+Eddie
WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
WINNER: Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
WINNER: Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
WINNER: The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Live Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
WINNER: The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
WINNER: Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
WINNER: Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
WINNER: Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
WINNER: The Shape of Water
