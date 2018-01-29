Peter Kraus Reveals His Favorite Ladies From This Season Of The 'Bachelor!'

Peter Kraus may have turned down the chance to be the Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t watching this season! The Wisconsin heartthrob sat down with OKMagazine.com exclusively and revealed his favorite ladies from this season of The Bachelor.

“Both the Becca’s are great. They both seem very sweet, very intelligent, and very outgoing,” Kraus who placed second on Rachel Lindsay‘s season 12 of The Bachelorette, told OK! on Wednesday, January 24. He added, “Tia, she’s gorgeous and really bubbly and fun.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

