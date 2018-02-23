Late Superstar Singer Prince’s First Demo Tape Revealed!

Details of Prince’s first demo tape recording with his startup group Champagne are coming to light on a new investigative show that dives deep into the late iconic singer’s life and death.

The Price of Fame: Prince on REELZ details how the then-17-year-old Prince found refuge from a troubled childhood in his music.

“He used that pain and channeled it into music as a way to cope with everything that was going on with his life,” notes Ashley Cullins of The Hollywood Reporter.

The fascinating program depicts how the young and still unknown Prince started coming into his own musically as he did studio work with his newly formed band Champagne — and how he quickly earned a reputation for demanding perfection.

“So, if you’re in a band with Prince,” explains Cullins of the musician, “and he doesn’t think you’re doing a good enough job, he can do your job.”

Though Prince is difficult, the talent he displayed during those early days spent recording his first demo with Champagne is what first captured the attention of music producers and eventually led to his worldwide fame.

Tragically, all the talent in the world couldn’t save Prince from himself.

He died at age 57 in Minnesota home after overdosing on the opioid painkiller fentanyl in 2016.

