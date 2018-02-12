New Details! The Latest On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding details are finally here!

Palace officials confirmed the royals will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 12pm on May 19th.

The ceremony will be officiated by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

After exchanging their vows, the newlyweds will leave the chapel in a horse carriage and travel along the streets of Windsor before returning to the castle.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!