Watch! Ramona Singer Reveals Dorinda Medley Made Luann De Lesseps Cry During 'Real Housewives of New York City' Filming

Ramona Singer dished on filming the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New York City during a chat with OKMagazine.com at BravoCon 2019. The reality star revealed that costar Dorinda Medley made Luann de Lesseps cry at one point while the cameras rolled.

Ramona, 63, confessed that the drama this season was unlike any other. “We only have four weeks left to film, and we’ve gone to another level. I don’t know how it is with men, but with women your friendships are so important, especially later in life, because we’re in a new era where people are getting divorced, their spouses are dying, they’re starting new careers, they’re empty-nesters. You need your girlfriends,” she said.

She continued, “On this season, you’ll see us all bond on this deeper level and it’s so incredible. Of course we still fight — we actually fight on a deeper level. You’re going to see some bada** fights, which actually one almost made me cry. One made Luann cry. Dorinda almost made me cry and she definitely made Luann cry, because that’s how deep we get.”

The single star admitted that while their fights are “painful,” they all manage to work through their issues.

“The bond is there. Other franchises, they have these altercations and they never talk to each other. What makes our show genuinely different and I think why people love us as viewers is that we all have a true bond, and each year it just gets deeper and deeper and deeper,” she explained.

Watch the above video to find out more about the upcoming RHONY season, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!