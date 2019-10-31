Kenya Moore’s Most Savage Clapbacks — ‘I Know I’m Not A Duck Like Your Lips’

Kenya Moore has had beef with Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Kim Zolciak and during her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

Kenya, 48, is known to dish out some savage clapbacks throughout the years. After calling a ceasefire on fighting with Phaedra, 46, Kenya dissed her frenemy in a confessional interview. “Even though Phaedra and I have supposedly waved the white flag, I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her,” she said. “And because she weighs 200 pounds or more, we all know that’s only about an inch.”

She also came for Kim’s appearance on more than one occasion. During a fight with the Don’t Be Tardy star, she dissed her lip injections and told her, “I know I’m not a duck like your lips.”

The first-time mom is returning to RHOA for season 12 after she quit following season 10. Kenya and Nene reignited their feud so more savage clapbacks are sure to air in new episodes.

Watch the video above for Kenya’s most savage moments!