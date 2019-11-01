A Surprise Proposal, A Pregnancy & More — What To Expect From Season 12 Of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to the small screen this month and here’s what fans should keep an eye out for from the ladies of The Big Peach.

Season 12 is expected to tackle star Cynthia Bailey‘s surprise engagement to fiancé Mike Hill. He proposed to the 52-year-old in July 2019 at the opening of The Bailey Wine Cellar. She revealed last month that they will be tying the knot in October 2020.

Fans can also expect America’s Next Top Model alum Eva Marcille getting ready to welcome baby number three. Eva, 34, gave birth to a son with husband Michael Sterling in September 2019.

Dennis McKinley. Viewers will also get to see how Porsha Williams adapts to life as a single mom following her split from

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 premieres on November 3 on Bravo.

Watch the video above to get the scoop and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!