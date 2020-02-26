REELZ Gives An Intimate Look Inside The Studio In 'ABBA: Secrets Of Their Greatest Hits'

REELZ will take fans inside the studio and share some intimate stories of ABBA’s rise to stardom in ABBA: Secrets Of Their Greatest Hits, set to air on Sunday, March 1st at 9 ET /PT.

ABBA transformed the face of pop music with their infectious songs. This powerful feature documentary traces the making three of their greatest mega hits. Fans will discover exactly what happened in the studio when they were recorded, as well what inspired them. They will also get a glimpse into the cultural and personal circumstances and the drama that surrounded them as they were created.

The special will chart their journey from leaving their Swedish folk beginnings to creating the ABBA sound that made pop perfection with “Mamma Mia.” Viewers will learn how they extended their global reach with the most beloved dance track of all time, “Dancing Queen.” Finally, ABBA: Secrets Of Their Greatest Hits will reveal the moment when the band’s shattering personal lives fused with their fully matured song writing in “The Winner Takes It All.”

Industry insiders and those closest to the band give further detail and insight into ABBA’s incredible story. The documentary will feature material shot inside the studio while recording “Dancing Queen.“ ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits is packed with first hand stories from band members and plenty of ABBA’s music.

“‘Mamma Mia’ is the song that finally proves this is a group worth following,” ABBA biographer Carl Magnus Palm explains in the documentary.

Watch ABBA: Secrets Of Their Greatest Hits on Sunday, March 1st at 9 ET /PT.