REELZ Examines Glen Campbell’s Last Days In 'Autopsy… The Last Hours Of…'

The singer entered a Los Angeles recording studio to cut his final record as his memory and health failed.

“It’s not me that’s gonna suffer, it’s my loved ones,” Campbell told his then-wife.

The record became a sad farewell to Glen’s wife and family. Glen told Kim, “I’m not gonna know… I’m not gonna miss them.”

Network profiles the country music star’s battle with Alzheimer’s on Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Glen Campbell, set to air on Sunday, March 29, 8 ET/PT.

The voice behind country hits like “Wichita Lineman” and “Rhinestone Cowboy”, Glen also worked with Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and even joined The Beach Boys in 1965. Glen sold over 45 million records and won 10 Grammys.

The REELZ documentary says Alzheimer’s may not have been the only cause behind the country legend’s death and points to his history of smoking, cocaine use and heavy drinking.

“People don’t socialize with club soda,” says Glen’s daughter, Debby Campbell-Cloyd. “They need to have the alcohol.”

Reporting by Tyler F. Paddor