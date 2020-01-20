New Details About Jeffrey Epstein, The 'Unabomber' & More Revealed In New REELZ Special

Some of the biggest and most shocking stories of our time will be profiled in the new REELZ special World Premiere Weekend, set to air on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26. New details about Jeffrey Epstein, the “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, and Colorado killer Chris Watts will be revealed in the program.

As the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski held America ransom with a series of increasingly powerful bombs. Ted’s brother and sister-in-law reveal the extraordinarily emotional story of how they came to suspect he was the Unabomber. Their suspicions ultimately led to his arrest. The two-night special on REELZ tells the story of Ted’s trial, with the revelation that as a teenage student at Harvard he was subjected to a secret psychological experiment, which some claim could have been responsible for turning him into the terrorist he became.

Chris Watt’s story is equally as chilling. Chris and Shanann Watts were by all accounts the perfect couple, with two beautiful young children, Celeste and Bella. In 2018 the family was shattered by the disappearance and murder of Shanann Watts and the kids – at the hands of Chris himself. The REELZ special dives into how it was possible for something this horrific to happen in the sleepy mountain town of Frederick, Colorado. Did Chris simply snap the morning of the murders, or was it something more calculated and sinister? Friends of the Watts family open up on the secrets behind this tragedy and mourn the loss of a family they loved.

The Jeffrey Epstein episode will investigate the extraordinary friendship between Prince Andrew and the suspected multimillionaire paedophile. As the full extent of Jeffrey’s crimes emerge, the Prince stands accused of sleeping with a seventeen year-old girl supplied by the investor. While the scandal deepens, the episode uncovers new evidence about Jeffrey’s British connections, including publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell’s daughter, Ghislaine, and the Queen’s second son. The special includes interviews with Palm Beach private investigator, Mike Fisten, who, working on behalf of an attorney representing some of the victims, has been investigating Jeffrey for the past ten years, as well as interviews with former friends and associates of both Jeffrey and Prince Andrew.

