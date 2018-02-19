Watch NeNe Leakes Rage Against Kim Zolciak On ‘RHOA:’ ‘Disgusting Bald-Headed B***h!’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann finally took things too far with NeNe Leakes on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

While the ladies were out to dinner in Barcelona, they received a group text message from Kim, who sent a video of roaches in NeNe’s home that her daughter Brielle had taken.

Kim was hitting back at NeNe for accusing her of faking her health issues.

After the ladies read Kim’s text and watched the video in quiet horror, NeNe exploded on her former friend.

“Her and her daughter are disgusting,” NeNe told the group. “My motherf***ing house is brand spanking motherf***ing new.”

“She’s a trash, no-good b***h. She’s always been trash and she’s gonna always be trash. That was so calculated and disgusting,” she continued, before adding, “And she’s a disgusting bald head b***h.”

Watch the video above to see Kim’s full text and shocking video.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8pm EST on Bravo. What do you think of Kim and NeNe’s feud? Who’s right and who’s wrong? Sound off in the comments below.