See The Moment Porsha Williams Flees Barcelona On 'RHOA' After Fight Nearly Gets Physical
Things got heated between the Bravo star and castmate Marlo Hampton in Spain.
Porsha Williams nearly lost it during a girl’s night out in Spain!
When talking to castmate Marlo Hampton on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo snatched a fan out of Porsha’s hand that she’d been waving in her face as the two argued over a doormat.
As thing quickly got heated between the two, Porsha left the table, and then opted to ditch the girls trip altogether — less than two days into it!
“I’ve done anger management, I’ve done personal therapy, and I want to take myself out of the situation,” she later told castmate NeNe Leakes. “It’s just too much for me…[They’re] trying to bring me to a certain level that I don’t want to be at.”
Porsha previously got into a physical altercation with Kenya Moore on a RHOA reunion episode.
Watch the clip above to see Porsha and Marlo’s fight go down!
Are you surprised Porsha left Spain early? Sound off in the comments below.
