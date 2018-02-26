See The Moment Porsha Williams Flees Barcelona On 'RHOA' After Fight Nearly Gets Physical

Porsha Williams nearly lost it during a girl’s night out in Spain!

When talking to castmate Marlo Hampton on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo snatched a fan out of Porsha’s hand that she’d been waving in her face as the two argued over a doormat.

As thing quickly got heated between the two, Porsha left the table, and then opted to ditch the girls trip altogether — less than two days into it!

“I’ve done anger management, I’ve done personal therapy, and I want to take myself out of the situation,” she later told castmate NeNe Leakes. “It’s just too much for me…[They’re] trying to bring me to a certain level that I don’t want to be at.”

Porsha previously got into a physical altercation with Kenya Moore on a RHOA reunion episode.

