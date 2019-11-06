Kenya Moore Admits She Hasn't Spoken To 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Costar Phaedra Parks Since Season 5

Kenya Moore isn’t shying away from her feelings towards Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Pheadra Parks. In an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com, Kenya revealed she hasn’t spoken to the attorney-turned-reality-star since season five of their hit Bravo series.

RHOA is currently in its twelfth season and Kenya, 48, dished that her relationship with Phaedra, 46, is nonexistent.

When asked how her relationship is with the Secrets of the Southern Belle author, Kenya responded, “Who? She’s not on the show…I have never been friends with her.”

While The Celebrity Apprentice alum doesn’t keep in touch with her old foe, she added that she’s still friends with castmates Claudia Jordan and Sheree Whitfield.

