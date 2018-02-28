Watch Bethenny Frankel Clash With Lisa Vanderpump On ‘RHOBH:’ ‘Thuck You!’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got a taste of New York City realness on last night’s episode!

While attending New York Fashion Week, Kyle Richards invites her bestie Bethenny Frankel to a party at her store. Quickly, things escalate between Bethenny and Kyle’s on-again, off-again Beverly Hills bestie, Lisa Vanderpump.

When Bethenny accuses Lisa of siding with Dorit Kemsley over Kyle, things get heated between the East Coast and West Coast housewives.

