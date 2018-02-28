See The Video
Watch Bethenny Frankel Clash With Lisa Vanderpump On ‘RHOBH:’ ‘Thuck You!’
The ‘RHONY’ star stepped in to defend her friend Kyle Richards.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got a taste of New York City realness on last night’s episode!
While attending New York Fashion Week, Kyle Richards invites her bestie Bethenny Frankel to a party at her store. Quickly, things escalate between Bethenny and Kyle’s on-again, off-again Beverly Hills bestie, Lisa Vanderpump.
When Bethenny accuses Lisa of siding with Dorit Kemsley over Kyle, things get heated between the East Coast and West Coast housewives.
Watch the clip above to see Bethenny & Lisa’s face-off go down!
Sound off in the comments below!