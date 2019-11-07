Dolores Cantania Admits She & Boyfriend David Are Going Through A Rough Time — And She Gave Him An Ultimatum For An Engagement

David Principe an ultimatum for an engagement ring. The pair have been dating since 2017 and the Bravo star is itching to tie the knot. Dolores Catania is tired of waiting! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star exclusively revealed to OKMagazine.com that she gave her current boyfriendan ultimatum for an engagement ring. The pair have been dating since 2017 and the Bravo star is itching to tie the knot.

The 48-year-old sat down with OK! and chatted about the tough time she went through with him. When asked what the next steps are with the mother of two and David, Dolores admitted that she’s not going to move in with him until she gets the big rock.

“Things have been a little different and we’ll see what things are. I don’t even know what I want, but I’m not moving out of my house,” Dolores said. She added, “Now I’m also coming into myself. See God is always by my side, because I’m not the person I was a year ago and I’m not the person I was three years ago.”

