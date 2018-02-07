'RHONJ' On Hold As Producers Threaten To Cancel Show

Sorry Jersey girls!

OK! Magazine has learned that Bravo has put filming for the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on hold during a casting crisis.

A source told RadarOnline.com, “Filming was supposed to start on February 1, and nothing has happened.” After star Siggy Flicker quit the show last month, “a new woman hasn’t been hired yet, so production is on hold. And producers are still threatening to cancel the whole show!”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!