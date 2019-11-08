Jennifer Aydin Reveals She Gained Weight After Getting Liposuction

Jennifer Aydin got a breast reduction and liposuction done earlier this year by her plastic surgeon husband Dr. Bill. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed she slimmed down initially, but gained the weight back this summer.

“I had my breast reduction done right before the reunion and then I was smaller and then I went in and we had liposuction on my back and my love handles and it contoured me and I felt smaller,” Jennifer, 42, told OKMagazine.com. “And then [Bill] kept warning me that if I gained any weight back that I would gain it in different places.”

The RHONJ star revealed, “ I lost about 15 pounds at first. And then after I lost the 15 pounds, I kind of took the summer off and gained back a couple lbs.”

