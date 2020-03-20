Richard Gere to Julia Roberts: “Yes!” in REELZ Special

Here’s what to expect when the network premieres Pretty Woman: Behind Closed Doors on Sunday, March 22.

Critics say Julia Roberts was transformed from an unknown actress into America’s sweetheart when she took on the role of Vivian, the Hollywood sex worker, in Pretty Woman. But Behind Closed Doors reveals that she had to persuade heartthrob Richard Gere to be her leading man when they first met.

“We loved each other immediately, but to be honest, I didn’t know if I was doing this movie yet,” Gere recalls in a tell-all interview for the special.

Host Natalie Morales also sits down with members of the film’s supporting cast, led by Hector Elizondo, whose 10 minutes on screen made him a comedy icon. “That’s because his character made something happen,” Elizondo says.

Behind Closed Doors also reveals more unknowns that made the film a hit, including how a dark dramatic script from an unknown writer became a romantic comedy thanks to its upbeat soundtrack, iconic outfits and unforgettable one-liners. The surprise hit grossed over $450 million dollars worldwide and was lauded as a modern-day Cinderella story.

