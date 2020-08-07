Exclusive: Reelz Examines Rick James Drug Use and His Sudden Death

On Aug. 6, 2004, the news of the death of the outrageous entertainer and funk star Rick James came as a surprise to many.

The 56-year-old was found dead in his LA home.

The entertainer was a favorite with women. An 80’s Motown sensation, he lived the classic drug-fueled rock-n-roll lifestyle.

20 YEARS OF COYOTE UGLY: HERE’S WHAT THE STARS OF THE BLOCKBUSTER COYOTE UGLY ARE UP TO

However, the excess substance abuse took a toll on him in 1991. He was accused of kidnapping and torture, which resulted in a prison sentence for the celebrated star.

When he got out, he tried to turn his life around, but something went terribly wrong.

The renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter is investigating the late star’s autopsy report, statements from witnesses, and first hand accounts why the charismatic star died suddenly alone at home, his life swirled away in a cocktail of drugs that included opioids.

There’s much to be found out on this — tune-in to Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Rick James, Saturday, Aug. 8, 9 ET/PT on REELZ.