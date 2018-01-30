Royal Emergency! Pregnant Princess Kate To Use Hypnosis During Labor

With her April due date fast approaching, a palace insider says Duchess Kate is considering an alternative therapy known as hypnobirthing to help ease her labor pains in the delivery room.

“Given how ill Kate was at the start of her pregnancy and that he is rumored to be expecting twins, it makes sense that she’s open to exploring any possible means to make the delivery more comfortable,” spilled an insider.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!