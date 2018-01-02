Maci Bookout Admits Dealing With Ryan Edwards' Addiction Was 'One Of The Toughest Times Of' Her Life

Maci Bookout isn’t holding back her emotions!

In a bonus clip for Teen Mom OG, the reality star opened up about what it was like dealing with her ex-boyfriend and first baby daddy, Ryan Edwards’ struggle with drug addiction. “Going through the experience of Ryan’s addiction and illness was probably one of the toughest times of my life,” she admitted.

Adding, “It’s very confusing, very emotional but you can’t spend all your time worrying about something if you’re not doing anything to try to help something or change something. I had to kind of be strong and face all the fears of hitting it head on.”

As fans saw, Ryan struggled with drug addiction and after last season’s finale, he checked himself into rehab after he was caught driving while under the influence of a drug on the show. He checked out of rehab after 21 days and on this season, admitted his drug of choice was heroin and his wife, Mackenzie, revealed that he was spending $10,000 a day on drugs.

Maci said, “I needed to try my best to help and make a change.”

