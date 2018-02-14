Ryan Edwards Busted 'Taking A Shot' & Using Chewing Tobacco At His Own WEDDING

It’s time for the big day!

In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie, prepare to celebrate their wedding day. The two married before he checked into rehab in May of 2017 with just his parents there, but now they were ready to celebrate with family and friends.

Before exchanging vows, which he didn’t have prepared, Ryan was heard saying, “I’m going to get a shot real quick,” and even put chewing tobacco in his mouth.

Watch the shocking clip above! Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!