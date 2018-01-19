Watch Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Open Up About Matt Lauer's 'Today' Departure

It’s been over a month since Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show over sexual misconduct allegations, and his former co-host, Savannah Guthrie, finally opened up about his departure during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Joined by her new co-host Hoda Kotb, the women revealed why Matt’s departure was “a difficult time” for the show, but celebrated the fact that their friendship — and their roles as the first all-female co-anchor team in 66 years — are the “lovely and positive” things that were able to come out of the scandal.

Watch the video above to find out what Savannah and Hoda have to say about Matt’s departure!