Sex, Lies, Murder! Secrets Of Jodi Arias' Horrific Crime To Be Revealed In New Series

What happens when the sweet and seductive girl next door turns out to be a ruthless murderer?

The twisted tale of convicted killer Jodi Arias, now 37, is one of sadomasochistic sex, obsession, and jealousy gone wrong. And it will all be explored in the new, three-night special event of Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery, starting Sunday, January 14 at 10/9c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and Jodi Arias is one hell of a scorned woman,” said Henry Schleiff, President of Investigation Discovery. “The brutal murder of Travis Alexander is one of the most provocative crimes of the century, as a whirlwind romance transformed into a fatal attraction.

In the latest installment of its American Murder Mystery franchise, Investigation Discovery delves into the explosive investigation into the murder of Travis Alexander, the bizarre, attention-grabbing behavior that led to Arias’ arrest, and the legal circus as she was tried for first-degree murder.

As readers know, in June 4, 2008, friends found 30-year-old Travis Alexander dead in the shower of his Mesa, Arizona home. He was stabbed more than 20 times, his throat was slit and he was shot in the head.

Arias, who dated Alexander just two years earlier, was an instant suspect. While the two were no longer an item, the pair continued a passionate and sexual relationship, even as Alexander went on to see other women.

Eventually, a jealous Arias hacked into Alexander’s Facebook account, causing him to end the relationship for good. He was murdered just a few weeks later.

Officials investigating the crime scene discovered a digital at Alexander’s apartment that revealed Arias was with Alexander the day he died, and even shows images of Alexander in a pool of his own blood with Arias’ pants visible in the shots. When DNA testing linked hair strands found at the crime scene to Arias, a grand jury officially indicted her on first-degree murder charges.

Over the next five years, Arias and her bizarre history were exposed in trial. Claims of abuse, home invasions and self-defense riddled the courtroom, but could not save her.

Arias was officially convicted of Alexander’s murder in May 2013, and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in Arizona.

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery, a three-part limited series premieres Sunday, January 14 at 10/9c, on Investigation Discovery.